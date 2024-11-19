Book a call
Enough is enough

Most leaders value brevity.
They want concise updates and clear answers, without the fluff.

What’s often overlooked is that brevity is not about minimizing the information. It’s about clarifying it.

Short, but unclear is meaningless.

Clarity feels like brevity because there’s nothing to add, and nothing to take away.

When your message is unclear, it costs time and effort:
→ Say too little, and others are left guessing.
→ Say too much, and they might be confused.

Both are the opposite of brevity.

The magic lies in saying enough.
→ Enough to give you a pause.
→ Enough to make the point.
→ Enough to shift perspectives.
→ Enough to align us on what matters most.

How do you know it’s enough?
You know you’re saying just enough when it feels complete.
When you can’t take anything away without weakening the message.
And you can’t add anything without distracting from the message.

That’s the kind of brevity the best leaders crave.
It’s not about using fewer words, but making every word count.

