Do you mean it?

Most companies want to stand for something bigger.

Few actually do. Here’s how it becomes your strategic advantage.

It’s actually simple.

And one word summarizes it well: Commitment.

Mean what you say.

Do you?

So many businesses talk about values, purpose, the planet.

But how many of them actually mean what they say?

Most crumble at the first difficult trade-off.

Patagonia didn’t.

You’re probably familiar with their purpose:

“We’re in business to save our home planet.”

It sounds almost too idealistic to be true. But unlike almost every other business they mean it. For them, it’s not just a clever spin. It’s their actual business model.

And they made some bold moves most brands would never risk. For example:

A New York Times ad that begged you not to buy their jacket.

Mobile workshops that repair gear for free.

A legal structure that funnels every dollar beyond reinvestment straight into environmental work.

No, really! We mean it!

This level of commitment is hard to find elsewhere. But it’s one of eight patterns I’ve found when researching for my book The PATH to Strategic Impact.

Statements so bold other businesses will find them ridiculous.

This opens up a strategic advantage that’s hard to match because it’s a commitment so costly, other businesses would never dare to copy it.

And it’s a perfect example of the four PATH principles in real life: Plain and simple, Actionable, Transformative, and Heartfelt.

In tomorrow’s Clarity Lab, Harald Krytinar and I, will uncover more patterns of successful strategy communication.

We will dig into real examples from real businesses and pull them apart until we clearly see why they work and how you can adapt the pattern for you business.

Hope to see you there …

Keep lighting the path!