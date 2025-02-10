Do you have time to figure it out?

Most small businesses don’t lose customers to the competition. They lose them to confusion.

Imagine two restaurants side by side.

One has a sign: “Best Wood-Fired Pizza in Town.”

The other has a long description of their process, ingredients, and philosophy.

Most people will walk past the second one, not because it’s worse, but because they don’t have time to figure it out.

It breaks my heart when people give up because they perceive the market as unfair – rewarding the “natural born salesmen” and neglecting better in favor of what’s louder.

I used to believe that, too, before I flipped my career from Mobile Communications to, well, human communication.

We had the same problem in that industry. It wasn’t the best ideas that won. It was the ideas that people understood and embraced.

People just don’t have time to figure out confusing messages.

The truth is that communication isn’t an afterthought to your offer – it is the offer.

The good news is that’s usually way easier to fix than the product.

Keep lighting the path!