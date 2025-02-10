Book a call

Do you have time to figure it out?

Most small businesses don’t lose customers to the competition. They lose them to confusion.

Imagine two restaurants side by side.

One has a sign: “Best Wood-Fired Pizza in Town.”

The other has a long description of their process, ingredients, and philosophy.

Most people will walk past the second one, not because it’s worse, but because they don’t have time to figure it out.

It breaks my heart when people give up because they perceive the market as unfair – rewarding the “natural born salesmen” and neglecting better in favor of what’s louder.

I used to believe that, too, before I flipped my career from Mobile Communications to, well, human communication.

We had the same problem in that industry. It wasn’t the best ideas that won. It was the ideas that people understood and embraced.

People just don’t have time to figure out confusing messages.

The truth is that communication isn’t an afterthought to your offer – it is the offer.

The good news is that’s usually way easier to fix than the product.

Keep lighting the path!

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Look inside!

Read More

A real game changer

“Looking from my audience’s perspective was a real game changer. Why did no-one teach us that before?” That was the feedback I’ve received a couple

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.