“So… what are we doing again?”

That’s the question no Scrum Master wants to hear after a planning session.

But if you’re honest, it’s more common than you’d like.

It makes you want to bang your head on the table every single time. (I mean, didn’t we just agree on it?)

For my keynote at Scrum Day in June, I’m having many conversations with Scrum Masters, and when we dig deeper on this problem, it often comes down to two missing pieces:

→ Plain and simple language. And …

→ Empathy for how your message is heard on the other side.

Notably, it’s not more frameworks.

More process.

Or meetings.

But better communication.

Good communicators speak in a way that’s clear for the others.

The default is different, though.

“I’ll just explain everything again. I’m sure, you’ll get it then.”

But we all know how that usually ends: nodding heads, confused hearts, stuck teams.

Let’s change that.

I’m hosting a live session on May 8th to help you become the kind of communicator who doesn’t just facilitate meetings but progress.

Thursday, May 8th at 1pm Eastern time (New York) | 7pm CEST (Berlin)

Includes my new PDF: The Clarity Cheat Sheet for Scrum Leaders

Would love to see you there. Click here for details and registration.

Keep lighting the path!