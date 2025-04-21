Conversations worth having

Last week in Sweden, I visited MEQIFY and the Malmö International Rotary Club for two intimate sessions that felt more like conversations than events …

Both had the same setup:

→ A group of curious minds

→ an atmosphere more like a living room than a meeting room

→ and a question that’s behind more failed initiatives than we like to admit:

Why is it so hard to get people to act on a strategy, even when it ticks all the right boxes?

When planning the sessions, we knew we didn’t want a keynote. We wanted a conversation.

A conversation about the words we choose as leaders.

Why some messages land and others don’t.

And about how to find words that drive action.

What stood out to me most wasn’t so much the format itself but what the format allowed.

First of all, it slowed things down.

But more importantly, it made room for real questions. Many, in fact.

They turned the concepts from the book into something tangible, something directly connected to the participants’ everyday challenges.

Honestly, I wish more companies created space for this.

No spotlight. No show.

Just time to talk about the stuff that matters daily, but too often gets rushed.

Thanks to Malmö Rotary and MEQIFY for leading the way.

Let’s have more of these. (Reach out if you’re interested.)

A special shout-out to Harald Krytinar who facilitated both sessions and set the tone perfectly: thoughtful, calm, and genuinely curious.