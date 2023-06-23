How do you perceive your CEO’s communication strength?
- Clearly lighting the path for the whole team!
- Doing ok!
- Not so great!
- Did you say “CEO’s communication”?
How do you perceive your CEO’s communication strength?
Too many great ideas, products, and projects fail at the final hurdle if the pitch doesn’t convince the decision maker. This is kind of frustrating
Did you ever act foolishly after you’ve fallen in love with someone? Probably, your mind went a little over the top with all the things
The Blue Man Group is kind of remarkable. Actually, it’s two kinds of remarkable: “built in” and “on top”. Built in remarkable is the way