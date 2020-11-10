SEARCH

“Would I want to listen to myself?”

That’s a powerful question.

Because your audience might feel the same way as you do. So, act accordingly. If it’s too boring, make it more exciting. If it’s irrelevant, make it relevant. And if it’s dry, bring it to life.

PS: Happy to help.

Dr. Michael Gerharz

