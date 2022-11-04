We need more structure

Maybe you do. But maybe you need something else. Like, for example, clarity.

The two are not to be confused.

Many websites are well structured. But they are far from clear.

Many corporate presentations are well structured. But they couldn’t be more confusing.

Many scientific papers are well structured, yet not clear at all.

A bureaucracy is often well structured. But totally confusing.

The problem with all of these examples is that they are made not for the final receiver but for a different audience. The website is made to please the board. The presentation is made to please the boss. The paper is made to please the reviewer. And the bureaucracy is made to please the system.

Don’t confuse structure with clarity.