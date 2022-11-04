SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Crack the Clarity Code
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching
Discovery Call

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

We need more structure

Maybe you do. But maybe you need something else. Like, for example, clarity.

The two are not to be confused.

Many websites are well structured. But they are far from clear.

Many corporate presentations are well structured. But they couldn’t be more confusing.

Many scientific papers are well structured, yet not clear at all.

A bureaucracy is often well structured. But totally confusing.

The problem with all of these examples is that they are made not for the final receiver but for a different audience. The website is made to please the board. The presentation is made to please the boss. The paper is made to please the reviewer. And the bureaucracy is made to please the system.

Don’t confuse structure with clarity.

What if you could speak with irresistible clarity?

My eBook teaches you a 5-step process that works

Read More

The loooooooong pause

Many people tend to believe that tension is created by holding back information and having people wait for the reveal. Casting shows love to do

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.