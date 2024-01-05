fbpx
Unlocking complexity

Simplicity is not the opposite of complexity. It’s the prerequisite.

Deep inside, complexity is terrified of simplicity. It fears that simplicity would strip away the depth of a complex topic.

But that gets it upside down: it’s through simplicity that we unlock complexity.

Simplicity is the key that opens the door to deeper understanding. Without this entry point, complexity can be an inaccessible fortress.

But simplicity does more. It doesn’t just make complexity accessible; it ignites the curiosity and ambition to enter complexity and go deep into the fortress.

True sophistication in communication means inviting your audience, not excluding them.

Simplicity is that invitation.

It doesn’t make complexity go away.

It’s the key to unlocking complexity so that it feels simple.

It’s a sign of respect for your audience.

Lead boldly, speak wisely!

