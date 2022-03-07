SEARCH

Explore

Work with me

Crack the Clarity Code
Masterclass
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

All successful marketing works the same

All successful marketing basically works the same.

It makes customers see a brighter future and leads them to the point of no return, a point where it becomes an unbearable thought for them to go back to normal and so the only possible resolution is to buy your product.

Successful marketing makes the customer want that brighter future.

The problem is: Sneaky marketers know that, too. Well, they know particularly well. All of the sneaky marketing schemes out there are built on that principle. Sneaky marketers are masterful at figuring out what customers desire and then making bold promises around these desires – without caring about whether they can keep these promises.

The challenge for honest marketers is that they do care for keeping their promises.

The challenge for the customer is to notice the difference: Does the marketer (only) care for their money or for delivering on the promise?

The lesson for honest marketers is to understand these principles of successful marketing and master them even better than the sneaky marketer, by answering these three questions:

  1. What is it that my customers truly desire?
  2. What is the boldest promise that I can confidently make towards that desire?
  3. How can I lead them to the point of no return?

Crack the clarity Code

New posts every weekday.
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.

Read More

The slow buyer

Most businesses are obsessed with getting customers to buy faster. While dismissing that the customer who buys slowly, after careful consideration, is more likely to

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.