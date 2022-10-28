Toxic vagueness

Some people cover everything they say in a fuzzy layer of vagueness so they can never be questioned or challenged.

It’s a sign of a toxic work culture.

Healthy work cultures invite questions. In a healthy work culture you’re keen to seek out the challenge.

In a toxic work culture, it’s often more about the person than anything. Ultimately, of course, about who’s to blame if something fails. So you better cover yourself.

In a healthy work culture, the opposite is true. It’s about the destination and how we can best get there. As a team. And so you seek out the loopholes.

Clarity is the tool to achieve this. Leaders who light the path invite it.