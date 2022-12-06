SEARCH

Explore

Blog
Manifesto
Free E-Book
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching
Discovery Call

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

The Tale of the Wind and the Sun

As a child, my mother would often read a bedtime story to me that went something like this:

“It’s a beautiful morning with a little breeze of fresh wind blowing. As the sun dawns, Susie grabs her red jacket, takes it on and goes for a refreshing morning walk.

When the sun and the wind see her, they get into a heated argument about who of the two would be quicker to make Susie take off her jacket.

The wind gets to make the first attempt. It builds up. Mighty clouds assemble. The wind blows stronger and stronger … until it grows into a full-blown storm.

But Susie only grabs her jacket ever tighter to protect herself from the wind and the storm. No matter how hard the wind tries, it can’t get Susie to take the jacket off.

The sun tries a different approach. As the clouds dissolve, it starts to shine bright and warm. Susie smiles. She enjoys how beautiful everything looks in the sunlight. Then, she takes her jacket off and starts hopping and turning around, her arms stretched wide.

What a beautiful day.”

Marketing is the same. It’s not how hard you try or how loud you shout, it’s how strong you resonate.

What if you could speak with irresistible clarity?

My eBook teaches you a 5-step process that works

Read More

Behind the facts

Most questions that are worth investing the time to prepare a presentation for don’t have an easy yes-or-no answer. If they had, we could just

Read »

Clarity and complexity

Clarity doesn’t make complexity go away, it makes complexity accessible. The purpose of clarity is to make the difficult feel easy. To give us an

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free eBook
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.