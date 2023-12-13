If your audience didn’t get it, they didn’t get it.

That’s rule no. 1.

There really is no use in arguing that you meant it slightly differently or that you clearly spelled it out on page 7. They didn’t get it.

The obvious solution: Find better words.

But there’s a second rule: You get to choose your audience.

You don’t have to please everyone. You might not need this particular part of your audience to get it.

The clearer you are on the people you want to reach, the clearer you can make your message for them. It’s ok that the others don’t get it.