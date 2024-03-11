The other side of listening

Listening is mostly considered to be about filtering the most out of what’s being said. But there’s another side to it.

Being listened to.

It changes the conversation profoundly.

Try to think back to a situation where someone made you feel listened to?

How did you feel?

What changed for you?

In the way you opened up?

Which turn did the conversation take?

It feels very much like a gift, doesn’t it?

Great leaders often excel at it. They’re not only good listeners in the sense that they are aware of what’s being said. They’re also good at giving others that feeling of being listened to.

They truly give their full attention.

Who gave you that gift recently? What can you learn from them?

PS: One could even argue that you’re only really listening when it gives the speaker the feeling of being heard.