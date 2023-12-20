How to build trust

Say what you mean and mean what you say!
It’s that simple.
Say what you mean and mean what you say!
It’s that simple.
Purity is what makes diamonds beautiful. You polish it and shape it to take it’s purest form. What you specifically don’t do with diamonds is
Not everyone considers themselves a leader. Many are happy to follow when others move first. Many prefer it when someone provides direction. But hardly anybody
“What’s in it for them?” is in my top 3 of most misleading speaking advice. It sounds perfectly reasonable. Of course our audience wants to