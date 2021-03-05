The after show ad

YouTube shows ads before and during the video. Here’s a challenge for your next ad: Can you make it so relevant that people would still watch it if it was shown after the video?

YouTube puts the burden on the content creators. It requires the content to be so attractive that viewers are willing to endure ads, even crappy ones, to get to the content. YouTube will give viewers what they came for only after they’ve watched an ad (or two). They can’t get what they came for without watching the ads.

What if you turned that upside down and took the burden on you as an ad creator? What if you made your ad so relevant that viewers would still watch them even though they already got what they came for? Is your ad that good? Would people still watch it if it was shown after the video?