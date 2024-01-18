Taking a Talk

It’s called “giving a talk” but let’s face it:

Many speakers show up to take …

… our time

… our attention

… our money

… our vote

… our applause

… our approval

…

Which leads to many of the awkward situations we encounter in speeches and presentations:

The presenter who brags about their accolades while we couldn’t care less and wonder when they will start getting to the point.

The speaker who puts the spotlight on themselves while we’re left wondering what their story actually means for us.

The salesman who praises their offer while we wonder if they will ever bother to ask a question about what we actually need.

The irony, of course, is that it’s the other way around:

The more they give, the more we might be willing to give in return.