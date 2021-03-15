There are no dry topics

“Yeah, but my topic is boring.”

To which I replied with a surprised stare.

“Well, it’s just paragraphs and dry stuff.”

I was baffled. What could be boring about law?

Things are boring when we can’t relate to them. A story is boring when there’s no conflict to be resolved.

Both is not true for laws. Laws exist because humans have conflicts over what’s right and what’s not. Laws exist to resolve these conflicts. This is exactly the stuff that exciting stories are made of.

Talks about laws are boring when the humans have been written out of the story. When the talk is only about the solution but not about the conflict. Start with the conflict and tell us about the humans involved in the conflict and we can immediately relate. Paint us a picture of the humans and how they struggle with what’s right and what’s not and we’ll resonate.

That’s true for almost any topic. If it involves humans we can relate to there’s no reason to believe that it can’t be told as an exciting story.