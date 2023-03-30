“So, what was the talk about?” The best communicators don’t leave this to chance … not in a pitch, not in a keynote, not on their webpage nor in a meeting. They carefully focus their story to deliver a lasting impact.

The default mode to communication is very different. It goes something like this: I’m just going to tell you everything and when I’m done you’re going to be convinced. But we all know how that usually turns out.

Let’s change this. I’m hosting a live event on April, 25th to help you become a super-focused communicator. Based on my work with leaders across the globe, you’ll learn how to:

💪 find the courage to truly cut to the core,

💡 separate the signal from the noise and

🙌 direct everyone’s energy on what matters most.

Where others are overwhelmed with choice, leaders who master focus point us in the right direction. Where others are torn between alternatives, they make us see how to make that choice.

Remember: If you don’t decide on what matters most, your audience is going to decide for you. And you might not like their choice. It’s always better to find that courage yourself.

We’ll look at how some of the world’s best brands and finest leaders use relentless focus in crafting super strong messages that make an impact. Most importantly this is an interactive hands-on session. You’ll work on your focus and there will be plenty of time for Q&A so that you can ask me anything that’s specific to your situation.