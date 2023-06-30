Summer break

A personal note:

After 830+ posts and 250 podcasts episodes, I’m taking a summer sabbatical.

It’s time to take a step back so I can reflect, recharge and refocus.

It’s also time to spend some time with my family, play the guitar, read a few good books, and go to places I didn’t get to see in what feels like some fast-paced three years.

I might occasionally show up on social media, but don’t count on it.

Feel free to reach out, though. If you need urgent help – or even if you just want to say hello or share some stories – get in touch here.

Wishing you a great summertime.

Keep lighting the path!

PS: Posting will presumably resume in September. If you feel like catching up in the meantime, here’s the complete archive of posts.