Subtract and amplify

When a story doesn’t work, the default approach is to add more information. Explain it in greater detail. Come up with more reasons for why the approach you’re promoting is so obviously the right thing to do.

While lack of information was actually never the problem.

Quite the opposite: Your audience felt already overwhelmed or confused (and maybe both). It already was too much information so that they couldn’t figure out what’s the point, really.

Instead of adding to the confusion, great communicators ask: What’s the essence of the story? And how can I amplify that?

Subtracting the non-essential and amplifying the essential is how leaders light the path.