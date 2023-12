Recently at Confused Corp, the world market leaders for unclear instructions and perplexed employees…

In a performance review, a manager told an employee, “Your work is on the right track, kind of like a train, but not on rails, more like a boat… but also not on water.”

After the review, Bob asked Alice, “So, am I a train or a boat?”

Alice sighed, “You’re more like a submarine in a desert.”

—

How much better was the feedback that you got in your last performance review?