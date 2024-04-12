Book a call
Split Attention

This principle has served me well in the past:
Don’t split your attention!

I don’t check my phone when in a conversation. I don’t chat when watching a movie. I don’t listen to new music when writing, I don’t read when I listen to new music, I don’t clean the kitchen while listening to a podcast, etc.

On the flip side, if I feel that what I’m currently doing doesn’t deserve my full attention, I very much prefer looking for something that does …

… rather than split the attention with a second thing.

What’s your approach?

