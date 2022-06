Rule no. 1 in communication is brutal:

If they didn’t get, they didn’t get it. End of story.

There really is no point in arguing that you meant it slightly differently and if only they had listened more carefully, they would have easily seen that.

They didn’t.

It’s not their fault.

Clarity is our responsibility. Not their’s.

Which means that clarity is an invaluable ingredient for almost all aspects of business and life. It’s essential if you want to make an impact.