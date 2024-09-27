Book a call
What makes the whole journey worthwhile

Writing a book is exciting, fun, and incredibly rewarding.
Here’s what nobody tells you:

It’s also a journey full of doubts.

While writing “The PATH to Strategic Impact”, I had

→ no less than 72 moments where I thought, What am I doing?

→ followed by 37 half-finished drafts where I thought, Maybe I’ll just stick to what I know.

→ and at least 21 times when I stared at the words on the page and thought, This is either brilliant or complete nonsense—still not sure which.

(Ok, I made these numbers up, but you get the point.)

But I realized I’m not alone in this.

If you’ve ever been responsible for leading anything, you’ve probably had the same thoughts. That moment where the weight of your decisions, your ideas, your strategy hits you and you wonder: Is this really going to work? Is it even good?

And that’s the thing. We all feel it—the uncertainty, the doubt, the excitement. That’s what makes the whole journey worthwhile.

I guess what I’m trying to say is …

Thank you for being part of this journey! For sticking around for the messy parts and the moments where things didn’t look so polished.

In four days, The PATH to Strategic Impact goes live. And honestly? I’m excited for what comes next, but even more excited for what we’ll learn together along the way.

Because in the end, none of us really know if the plan is going to work. We just show up, give it everything, and figure it out from there.

