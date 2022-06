Two very different ways to create an offer:

No. 1: Leave as many doors open as possible and make sure that there’s something in it for everyone even if that means that it’s not perfect for any specific person.

No. 2: Close as many doors as possible and make sure that it’s perfect for one specific person even if that means that it doesn’t appeal to most.

Which one do you choose?

PS: There’s no right or wrong here. It’s a choice. But it’s best to make it a conscious choice.