One thought
One thought

If you can manage to plant ONE THOUGHT in my head, you’ve changed my life.

You’ve also achieved way more than almost any other piece of communication.

Too often, communicators try to plant a dozen thoughts in their audience’s heads (if not more).

With the effect that none really sticks.

Because in trying to lead us on a dozen paths, they were effectively leading us nowhere. Some of us got confused, others gave up half way through, some lost track altogether.

“It’s complicated” is often what sticks from these pieces.

Going all in on one thought and leading your audience there safely, is often a better choice.

