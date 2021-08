“Oh, that’s me! I’m struggling with the exact same thing.”

When a marketer sparks that feeling, it opens the door to my attention.

The default marketing communication is different, though. It sparks a thought that goes more like this: “Oh, that guy seems to be pretty proud of their product! I’m wondering why he’s showing me all these bells and whistles?”

Customers don’t show up to cheer for you. They want to be seen and heard instead.