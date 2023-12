Pretending to have no weaknesses is a rookie move. In the professional world, we respect businesses that recognize their limits and embrace them.

B.B. King, the famous Blues guitarist, was never going to be the fastest player. He embraced that and became the player who was said to put more music in one note than others could put into a thousand.

In a world that values authenticity, embracing your weaknesses can be your biggest strength.

What’s yours?