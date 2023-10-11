fbpx

SEARCH

Explore

Blog
Podcast
Free Live Event
Self-Assessment
Manifesto
Book

Work with me

Masterclass
Instant Clarity Call
1:1 Coaching
Keynote

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Mr. Smith and Mrs. Garcia

Each day, as the city awakens, Mr. Smith is already at his startup’s hub. His morning ritual is unwavering — a sharp nod, an exact “Good morning, team”.

His vision for the company is as clear as the glass walls of the conference room. Pitches to investors are slick and precise, strategies streamlined.

There’s admiration in the eyes of his team, not from personal bonds, but from witnessing the laser focus of a founder who knows exactly where he’s steering the ship. The respect for him doesn’t stem from shared laughs but from the undoubted clarity of his vision.

Then there’s Mrs. Garcia. Her startup radiates a different energy from the moment you step in.

Morning huddles aren’t just about updates — they’re spaces where ideas intertwine, challenges are shared, and solutions are co-created.

Her vision, while clear, isn’t rigid. She doesn’t dictate the journey; instead, she lights the path, trusting her team to bring their unique strengths to the table. Pitches to investors feel less like presentations and more like stories, weaving the company’s purpose with real-world impact.

With Mrs. Garcia, there’s a palpable sense of collective ownership.

While both entrepreneurs are bound to leave a mark, the journeys they chart out for their teams vary profoundly.

Entrepreneurship, it seems, isn’t just about launching a venture — it’s about understanding the souls who join you on that journey.

Lead boldly, speak wisely!

Read by leaders who make a difference

Read More

I don’t wanna hurt you

As a communicator you can play it safe and make sure that your audience feels comfortable all the time. Avoid controversial wordings and content that

Read »

Different vs. specific

Good marketers make their marketing different.Great marketers make their marketing specific.Which is why it’s different by default. Great marketing doesn’t bother to make anything different.

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Online Course
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.