Are you willing to compromise?

A word of caution: You’re never going to find focus if you’re not willing to compromise.

Focusing means making decisions and dismissing many paths in order to get farther on the one path.

Leaders who master focus understand that by sticking to their focus they won’t always make the perfect decision. Instead they bet on things to be better overall and in the long run.

By not having to make this decision at each single crossing they can confidently walk their path, knowing that they’ll miss out on some beautiful landscapes but being certain that they’ll be rewarded with a breathtaking view that not many have enjoyed before.

