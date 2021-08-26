SEARCH

Making bold promises

Building credibility is actually easy: Mean what you say.

Make promises you can keep; don’t make promises you can’t keep.

While it’s obvious how the latter serves our credibility, the former is often overlooked. Because it contains the hard part.

It’s easy to promise something and not bother to keep it.
It’s just as easy to promise a small thing and keep it.

The hard part is in making bold promises that we can keep. Pushing our boundaries. Taking the risk of making that promise and then giving it our all to keep it.

Meaning it when we say things that require ambition, dedication, and skill.

And yet, it’s so much more worthwhile to promise things that are hard to keep and still keep these promises. Consistently.

