Leaders with dim light

Lighting the path is hard when your light is dim.

Saying X but doing Y as a leader crushes any team. The same is true for commitments that these leaders ask from their team but deliberately (and regularly) fail to make themselves.

When a leader demands standards from their team that they themselves do not meet, no amount of communication skill can fix this. Even if your words are highly inspirational: when you don’t walk the talk, your team will take notice sooner or later.

Great leaders are often great communicators. But not every great communicator is a great leader.

It’s always communication plus action. Keep lighting the path!

