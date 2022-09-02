Inner clarity, outer confusion

Clarity is a tricky beast. We can feel inner clarity but sense outer confusion.

Confusion’s best mate is the Curse of Knowledge which reassures us that everything’s super clear. Which it is. To us. I mean, we just know it, right? But the Curse of Knowledge is brilliant at hiding the fact that for our audience it’s super hard to understand. They don’t know what we know, after all.

The more we know about something and the deeper we care about that thing, the harder it gets to speak about that thing in simple terms.

