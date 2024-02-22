fbpx
Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

Heard and understood

The art of communicating is less about making yourself heard and understood than about making your audience feel heard and understood.

The distinction of great communicators is that they don’t just reach our ears and smarts; they touch our hearts.

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

Embracing the blank stare

For some, it’s a huge source of frustration.For others, it’s a gift. The blank stare on people’s faces when you tell them about your great

Read »

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.