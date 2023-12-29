Grand visions for 2024 are a dime a dozen.

The actual challenge is to patiently distill the essence of your vision and effectively share it in a way that resonates deeply with your team, investors, and customers.

What do you see exactly? Can you articulate it? Can you get really specific about what you see for the future?

But also, do you listen carefully? To your team, the market, and even to your inner voice?

Are you open to feedback and different perspectives, which can refine and sometimes even challenge your vision?

Do you understand how your vision aligns with the values, aspirations, and needs of your team, investors, and customers?

This specificity is a powerful tool. Because the clearer you see something, the better you can articulate that thing in a way that others see it, too.

When you’re able to articulate your vision with the clarity that allows others to see it, too, it transforms from a personal dream into a collective journey that everyone is invested in.

What do you see?