I’m not impressed when someone uses complex words. I’m impressed when they can say complex things with simple words.

That’s what differentiates leaders who light the path. They are the ones who invest the time to find those simple words. So that the team (or the customer) can see what they need to see.

Which is far more valuable than to brag about how eloquent they are.

It’s invaluable to be the one who invests that time when no-one else does.