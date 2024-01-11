fbpx
Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

Does it groove?

“I will not be thinking theory.”

Victor Wooten, a famous Jazz bassist, prefers groove over theory. For him, it’s obvious that when it grooves, the theory doesn’t matter.

Which doesn’t mean that Wooten wouldn’t know theory. Quite the opposite. He’s a great teacher who can explain in great detail why the groove grooves and what to do to make something groove.

But for him that theory is not the starting point. It’s a helping hand. Here’s how his quote continues:

“Theory only comes in if there is a problem. If I need it. Theory is a tool. And like riding in a car, the tools are in the trunk. They’re not in the passenger’s seat. I hope I never need the tools.”

Wooten doesn’t create a groove from theory.
He creates it from experience.
He creates it through exploration.

Theory is always there as a fix when he gets stuck. But it’s not the starting point.

And that’s exactly what’s wrong with executive communication. It’s often formulaic because it relies heavily on the tools in the trunk.

The speeches that have been written by professional speech writers. The jargon that marketing agencies create. The strategy language that consultants have created.

These often originate in the theory.

The rhetorical devices? Eloquent, but often boring.
The fancy names? Cool, but intangible.
The clever structure? Smart, but not exactly exciting.

Which is why they don’t groove.
It’s only theory and no groove.

When you use these tools as a means to an end, it gets the order wrong. You’ll fit the narrative into the devices, rather than finding the device that fits the narrative.

You’ll have an argument that’s sound, but not groovy.

But groove is what creates change. If you want to move your team, your investors, your cusomters, they need to resonate with your words.

Groove creates resonance.
Groove creates movement.

The Art of Communicating

Daily insights into leadership communication

Read More

Different vs. specific

Good marketers make their marketing different.Great marketers make their marketing specific.Which is why it’s different by default. Great marketing doesn’t bother to make anything different.

Read »

The perfect job reference

Job references are issued at the end of a work relationship, sometimes in between, in regular intervals. They are usually a judgement of how well

Read »

If time runs out …

If time runs out, we tend to switch our attention to what’s urgent. But it’s precisely then when it matters most to focus on what’s

Read »

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Online Course
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.