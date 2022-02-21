SEARCH

Bypasses

Straight lines are not always the quickest path.

That’s why bypasses exist. It might be shorter to drive straight through the town, but the detour is quicker because you travel faster. It’s a clear, fast track without all of the messy obstacles and annoyances that city traffic brings with it.

But (a big but): It took time and (a lot of) money and workforce to build the detour.

Now that it’s ready, you wouldn’t want to miss it.

It’s the same with clarity. It takes time and commitment to achieve it. But when it’s there you wouldn’t want to miss it.

The problem: Not everyone is willing to make that investment.

