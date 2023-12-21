fbpx
Search
Close this search box.
Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

Being human

One of the fascinating aspects of AI is that it forces us to reconsider what “uniquely human” actually means.

For years, we’ve leveraged computers to handle tedious tasks, freeing us to engage in what machines can’t – being human. But as AI evolves and the lines continue to blur, what actually are those irreplaceable human qualities that define us? What is it that can’t be imitated by a computer?

When I connect with my loved ones over the holidays, I look forward to the spontaneous laughter, the shared stories, the warmth of empathy. These are experiences that still seem beyond the reach of an algorithm.

But what about you? In the dawn of the AI era, what does being human mean to you?

Lead boldly, speak wisely!

Daily insights into leadership communication

Read More

Decision-makers

Some leaders are good at making decisions.Others are good at making it obvious how decisions are made. Both can lead an organization to incredible success.

Read »

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Online Course
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.