One of the fascinating aspects of AI is that it forces us to reconsider what “uniquely human” actually means.

For years, we’ve leveraged computers to handle tedious tasks, freeing us to engage in what machines can’t – being human. But as AI evolves and the lines continue to blur, what actually are those irreplaceable human qualities that define us? What is it that can’t be imitated by a computer?

When I connect with my loved ones over the holidays, I look forward to the spontaneous laughter, the shared stories, the warmth of empathy. These are experiences that still seem beyond the reach of an algorithm.

But what about you? In the dawn of the AI era, what does being human mean to you?