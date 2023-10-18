Mediocrity is a silent saboteur.

While great things quickly get promoted and bad things are fixed fast, average just stays around.

We grapple with it, reluctant to let go of it just as we would with the bad. Yet we often hesitate to make a decisive push towards excellence and make the edits that have to be made.

Essentially, we struggle to say: That’s just “okay” and “okay” is not enough.

Also, after all, a lot of work has already gone into that piece.

So, we keep on tinkering with it.

And some more.

Mediocrity’s trap is making us believe we’re moving forward when we’re just circling the same spot. We think we’re acting, but often we’re just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. Breaking free requires bold steps: a ground-up transformation or the courage to scrap it and pivot.

Instead, mediocrity captures our focus precisely because it teeters on the edge of holding potential for both greatness and failure.

In a way, it exploits our internal battles—our fears of failure, our aspirations for success, and the comfort of the familiar. In our reluctance to see the mediocre decline, and our hesitance to take the risks required for excellence, we find ourselves tethered to this “just okay” zone, expending energy without clear direction.

This middle area, not great but not terrible, acts like a sneaky problem, taking our energy and overshadowing our dreams. It’s like a tricky call, leading us away from doing our best, and suggesting the idea that this would be “good enough” and worth our time.

The battle here is in recognizing and resisting the subtle pull of the mediocre that threatens to dilute our potential.

Have you experienced the pull of mediocrity?