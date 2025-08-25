Subscribe

A simple test for clarity

Have you ever explained your idea, and halfway through you hear yourself saying it again… and then once more, just to be sure?

Even the smartest people fall into this trap. They repeat their idea three different ways, hoping it will finally land. But why?

It’s certainly not because they aren’t clear thinkers.

When I dig deeper with my clients this usually happens when they don’t yet trust their words. (And sometimes, not even the idea itself.)

In fact, I find this to be a surprisingly reliable test:
When someone explains their idea, do they keep repeating it in different versions?

If so, it’s very likely they don’t fully trust their own words yet.

Sometimes that just means they should have practiced more and polished the little glitches.

But sometimes, the idea or the words need more work.

Of course, the most useful version of this test is on yourself.

That’s why finding better words often means less words.
Because you trust your words to deliver the message without the repetition.

Keep lighting the path!

