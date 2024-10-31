9 key moments from 9 deep conversations

I love podcasts that have real conversations, and I admire hosts who aren’t afraid to dig deeper, ask unexpected questions, and let the dialogue unfold naturally.
What a joy to be featured in not one, but nine of these.
👉 Here are short snippets from each episode
In the conversations, I’ve shared many ideas from the new book. (So that’s a great way to taste it before buying it.)
But you’ll also learn quite a bit about my personal background, some of which I’ve never shared publicly before.
A huge thanks to these fantastic hosts for inviting me on their show for conversations that dig deeper and go beyond the obvious. I loved how much you care. The curiosity you brought to the conversations meant pure joy (link to the episodes in the comments).
Len Samborowski on Manager Memo
Timothy Hughes on TimTalk
Mike Phillips on The Leadership Toolkit
Chris Reavis on Leading the Way
Wayne Brown on The ET Project
Shane Cradock on The Inner Edge
Scott Ritzheimer on Secrets of the High Demand Coach
Kumar Dattatreyan on Meridian Point
Sean Meyers on Level Up and Live
Plus this german episode with Marc Fischer on Teammensch
By the way, there’s a new page on my site with all my podcast appearances (with more to come over the coming weeks).