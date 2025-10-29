4 leadership basics you might ignore

It’s strange how often we ignore the basics of good leadership.

We push initiatives with unclear direction, pile on meetings with no effect, and perhaps worst of all: approve things we don’t even fully believe in.

So, here’s a quick reminder of four of the basics:

1. Stop pretending alignment exists.

Too often, we chase the next big thing without checking whether it’s really aligned with our strategy.

So, build that check into the process. Before any big initiative, ask every leader to write down what success looks like. Put the answers on the wall. Then ask: Do we still believe we’re aligned?

Most won’t. That’s the conversation you need to have.

2. Stop approving messages you don’t believe.

Have you ever approved something that kind of made sense but your gut wasn’t so sure of?

Trust that feeling. If the corporate statement sounds fine but feels off, send it back. Add a note: “Make it sound like something we’d actually say.”

After all, your name is attached to it.

3. Admit what everyone already knows.

Everyone loves to announce the good news. Bad news? Not so much. So people sugarcoat it.

When a project is failing, say it out loud. People can handle bad news. What they can’t handle is pretending. That’s when they stop trusting you.

4. Cancel the next “update” meeting.

How many meetings did you have this week that felt redundant?

Skip them! Tell everyone to come back only when they can name one decision that needs to be made. Watch how many meetings suddenly disappear and how much sharper the remaining ones get.

And, of course …

Keep lighting the path,

Michael