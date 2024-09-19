The PowerPoint fail

A simple reason why 90+ percent of all PowerPoint presentations are crap: The presenter thinks that PowerPoint exists to make the presenter’s life easier.

It doesn’t. It exists to make your audience’s life easier.

For example …

To make a point that’s quicker to see than to hear.

To make concrete what would remain abstract using words only.

To give depth to an argument that would be hard to follow using words only.

To illustrate subtleties that would be hard to spot using words only.

To visualize complexities that would be hard – sometimes even impossible – to visualize in our minds.

Or, in short: to make life easier for your audience.

There’s not much more to know about PowerPoint. It’s a tool to serve your audience. Everything else follows from here.