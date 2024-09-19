Book a call
The PowerPoint fail

A simple reason why 90+ percent of all PowerPoint presentations are crap: The presenter thinks that PowerPoint exists to make the presenter’s life easier.

It doesn’t. It exists to make your audience’s life easier.

For example …

  • To make a point that’s quicker to see than to hear.
  • To make concrete what would remain abstract using words only.
  • To give depth to an argument that would be hard to follow using words only.
  • To illustrate subtleties that would be hard to spot using words only.
  • To visualize complexities that would be hard – sometimes even impossible – to visualize in our minds.

Or, in short: to make life easier for your audience.

There’s not much more to know about PowerPoint. It’s a tool to serve your audience. Everything else follows from here.

