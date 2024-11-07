The international path

Wow, The PATH to Strategic Impact is a truly international phenomenon.

It’s finding its way to leaders across the globe.

And the reception has been incredible:

→ “nothing short of transformative”

→ “a must-read for any leader who wants to turn their strategic vision into daily reality”

→ “stands out for its simplicity and focus on actionable insights”

→ “I wish I’d had this book years ago”

I know for a fact that it’s already been embraced in at least 16 countries, and there may be more I haven’t heard back from.



When I decided to go international four years ago, I faced plenty of pushback from people who felt I should focus on the German market. Even today, I’m sometimes asked why I didn’t write the book in German. But seeing this kind of global feedback confirms that going international was the right choice. Thank you to everyone who’s joined me on this journey!

Here’s the list of countries so far (in alphabetical order):

→ Argentina

→ Brazil

→ Canada

→ France

→ Germany

→ India

→ Ireland

→ Japan

→ Jersey

→ Mexico

→ The Netherlands

→ Poland

→ Spain

→ United Kingdom

→ United States

→ Uruguay

PS: Thanks to everyone who sent me a photo. It’s one of the easiest ways to put a smile on my face! Please keep them coming!