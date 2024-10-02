Thank you!

You are amazing!

I’ve been overwhelmed by the messages of support from across the globe—ranging from close friends to people I’ve never met.

I had planned to continue with my regular posts, but I just can’t help but pause and feel deeply grateful for this.

That huge wave of love I’ve seen across platforms felt special. From Argentina to Japan, from the US to Australia, from Africa to Europe, that was just a phenomenal welcome of my new book.

I feel blessed to be surrounded by all of you!

And it got me thinking what is a book without a reader?

A book, no matter how beautifully written, can only make an impact through its readers. Without you, it’s merely ink on paper – a lesson unlearned, an idea unshared.

It’s the reader who brings life to the words, who interprets and feels the meaning behind them, who puts those ideas into action.

I’ve been absolutely blown away by your reactions to “The PATH to Strategic Impact”. So many of you have already ordered a copy or even started to read the eBook.

I began writing this book because I felt it was needed.

I stuck with it because the process was deeply rewarding.

I’ve been joined by incredible people and had fascinating conversations.

I’ve learnt so much along the way.

In short: The journey until the launch has been pure joy.

A reward in itself.

Whatever the launch would bring would be “on top”.

What happened was way beyond my wildest expectations!

Thank you …

and keep lighting the path!