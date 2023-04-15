Crystal Clear Communication

Rule no. 1 in communication is brutal: If they didn’t get it, they didn’t get it. That’s why great communicators take full responsibility for the impact that their communication makes. They look tirelessly for clearer ways to say what they have to say.

But the Curse of Knowledge is a tough opponent. It’s that strange phenomenon that the more you know about something, the harder it gets to speak about that thing in simple terms. So, how do you overcome that? How can you find simple words to explain your idea when it matters most?

I’m hosting a live event on May, 23rd to help you find answers. Based on my work with leaders across the globe, you’ll learn how to:

⭐️ find beautifully simple explanations for complex ideas,

🙌 understand and speak your audience’s language,

💡 make them see what you see.

Where others confuse their audience, leaders who master clarity make us feel genius because their words let us see clearly what was foggy before.

Remember: Your audience is always right. If they didn’t get it, they didn’t get it. It’s your responsibility to make them get it.

We’ll look at how some of the world’s best brands and finest leaders use beautifully simple words to craft super compelling messages that lead to action. Most importantly this is an interactive hands-on session. You’ll work on your own story and there will be plenty of time for Q&A so that you can ask me anything that’s specific to your situation.