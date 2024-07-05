Some brilliant news from my client Phaedra Romney who took my masterclass 3 years ago.

Her new book is out now. It’s a heartfelt call for women to step up and leverage the power of influence in their careers. Although there’s been quite some progress, we’re still far from equality in the corporate world. We need more women in the top spots and Phaedra gives practical advice to help women achieve that. The book is currently available in Dutch, but I hope we’ll see an English version at some point.

After I reached out to Phaedra to congratulate her, I was very happy to learn that she made a direct connection to the masterclass and called it “a gift that keeps on giving”:

Thanks Pheadra, keep lighting the path!