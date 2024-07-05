Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

Equality

Some brilliant news from my client Phaedra Romney who took my masterclass 3 years ago.

Her new book is out now. It’s a heartfelt call for women to step up and leverage the power of influence in their careers. Although there’s been quite some progress, we’re still far from equality in the corporate world. We need more women in the top spots and Phaedra gives practical advice to help women achieve that. The book is currently available in Dutch, but I hope we’ll see an English version at some point.

After I reached out to Phaedra to congratulate her, I was very happy to learn that she made a direct connection to the masterclass and called it “a gift that keeps on giving”:

Thanks Pheadra, keep lighting the path!

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

One thought

If you can manage to plant ONE THOUGHT in my head, you’ve changed my life. You’ve also achieved way more than almost any other piece

Read »

The misuse of stories

Stories are powerful. Which is why they are often misused. The more emotional, the greater the potential for misuse. A couple of years back, at

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.