Writing things down is among the most powerful tools to refine your thinking.

Because it makes your thinking specific. By writing it down you commit to one specific way of saying what you want to say.

And then you can review that. Criticise it. Is that what I meant to say?

You can discuss it with others. Do they get what I mean?

You can focus it. Is that the shortest version I can come up with?

You can make it more concrete. Is there a way to make that easier to understand? Not committing to a specific wording is the number one reason I see among clients who struggle with making their story more tangible.

And also: Does it feel right? Can I make it more elaborate? Or more creative?

We’ve got to start somewhere. Writing your thinking down often is a great place to start refining it.